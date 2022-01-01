An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman pushes a pallet loaded with cargo.

Humanitarian Delivery

Air Force Senior Airman Symone Chur Martin pushes a pallet off a C-5M Super Galaxy at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Aug. 26, 2022. More than 90,000 pounds of humanitarian aid was delivered through the Denton Program, which allows private U.S. citizens and organizations to use space available on military cargo planes to transport humanitarian goods to countries in need.

