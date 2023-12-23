An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Six aircraft fly in formation.

Flyover Formation

An Air Force 23rd Bomb Squadron B-52H Stratofortress flies in formation with German and Belgian aircraft during a Bomber Task Force mission over Germany, Aug. 24, 2022. The pre-planned Bomber Task Force operations are conducted with NATO partners and allies to demonstrate and strengthen a shared commitment to global security and stability.

Photo Gallery