Flyover Formation An Air Force 23rd Bomb Squadron B-52H Stratofortress flies in formation with German and Belgian aircraft during a Bomber Task Force mission over Germany, Aug. 24, 2022. The pre-planned Bomber Task Force operations are conducted with NATO partners and allies to demonstrate and strengthen a shared commitment to global security and stability. Tags: NATO, Air Force, Ukraine Response Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Michael Richmond VIRIN: 220824-F-HE787-0003.JPG