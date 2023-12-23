Welcome Aboard! Sailors assigned to the USS Arlington and Marines attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit welcome Ukrainian children aboard the Arlington during a scheduled port visit in Riga, Latvia, Aug. 21, 2022. The National Defense and Patriotic Foundation in Latvia hosted a camp for children of Ukrainian soldiers and coordinated the visit to the Arlington. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.51 MB) Tags: Navy, marine corps, Ukraine Response Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Henry Rodriguez VIRIN: 220821-N-PC065-3047A.JPG Photo Gallery