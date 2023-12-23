An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Service members welcome a group of children aboard a ship.

Welcome Aboard!

Sailors assigned to the USS Arlington and Marines attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit welcome Ukrainian children aboard the Arlington during a scheduled port visit in Riga, Latvia, Aug. 21, 2022. The National Defense and Patriotic Foundation in Latvia hosted a camp for children of Ukrainian soldiers and coordinated the visit to the Arlington.

