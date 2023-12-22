Demolition Training

Soldiers assigned to the 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division detonate an improvised silhouette demolition charge at a range in Zagan, Poland, Aug. 30, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe.