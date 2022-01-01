Exercise Interval Members of the South Carolina Air National Guard and F-16 fighter jets participate in Exercise Relampago in Barranquilla, Colombia, Aug. 30, 2022. The military exercise focuses on training techniques, tactics and procedures, and strengthening interoperability between the U.S. and Colombian air forces. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.19 MB) Tags: national guard, air force, Exercise Relampago Photo By: Air Force 1st Sgt. Carl Clegg VIRIN: 220830-Z-QX261-0035.JPG Photo Gallery