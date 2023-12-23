Close Examination

Army Pfc. Felix Saucedo, assigned to the 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, examines a point of interest for possible improvised explosive devices during a platoon live-fire and route clearance training at Trzebien, Poland, Sept. 1, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is assigned to 1st Infantry Division, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe.