Close Examination Army Pfc. Felix Saucedo, assigned to the 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, examines a point of interest for possible improvised explosive devices during a platoon live-fire and route clearance training at Trzebien, Poland, Sept. 1, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is assigned to 1st Infantry Division, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.73 MB) Tags: Army, NATO, Ukraine Response Photo By: Army Capt. Tobias Cukale VIRIN: 220901-A-JR201-1007.JPG Photo Gallery