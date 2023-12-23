Formation at Sea

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge, the Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall, the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius, sail in formation with six Swedish ships during a maneuvering exercise in the Baltic Sea, Aug. 30, 2022. Paul Ignatius is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations.