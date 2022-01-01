Live Fire Training

Soldiers assigned to the Hardrock and Bulldog Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division conduct a live-fire exercise at Babadag Training Area, Romania, Aug. 26, 2022. The 101st units will support V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure allies.