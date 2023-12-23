Unloading Supplies Air Force personnel help unload supplies from a C-17 Globemaster on the runway at Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan, Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2022. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command led an assessment for a delivery of relief items to the Pakistani people after recent flooding. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.15 MB) Tags: European Command, NATO, Navy, Partnerships, Humanitarian, Pakistan Response Photo By: U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs VIRIN: 220909-N-NO146-1002.JPG Photo Gallery