An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A man driving a forklift moves pallets of supplies and unloads them from a large plane while a soldier on board gives directions.

Unloading Supplies

Air Force personnel help unload supplies from a C-17 Globemaster on the runway at Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan, Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2022. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command led an assessment for a delivery of relief items to the Pakistani people after recent flooding.

Photo Gallery