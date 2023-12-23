An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers unload supplies from a plane.

Humanitarian Mission

U.S. military personnel assigned to U.S. Central Command deliver critical supplies in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission at Pakistan Air Base Nur Khan, Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2022. This USAID-led delivery was the first of many to be distributed at several locations throughout the country following catastrophic flooding caused by record monsoons and glacial melt in the north.

