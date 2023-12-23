Humanitarian Mission U.S. military personnel assigned to U.S. Central Command deliver critical supplies in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission at Pakistan Air Base Nur Khan, Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2022. This USAID-led delivery was the first of many to be distributed at several locations throughout the country following catastrophic flooding caused by record monsoons and glacial melt in the north. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.91 MB) Tags: European Command, NATO, Air Force, Partnerships, Humanitarian, Pakistan Response Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles T. Fultz VIRIN: 220909-F-PI321-0428.JPG Photo Gallery