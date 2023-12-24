Sea Hawk Landing

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Neil Kennedy, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, guides an MH-60S Seahawk onto the flight deck of the USS Paul Ignatius in the Baltic Sea, Sept. 3, 2022. The Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer; is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe’s area of operations.