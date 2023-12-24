An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A forklift holds a pallet of equipment.

Humanitarian Aid

U.S. military personnel assigned to U. S. Central Command deliver equipment in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission at Sukkur Airport, Pakistan, Sept. 10, 2022. USAID leads the U.S. government's international development and disaster assistance, such as the catastrophic flooding in Pakistan.

Photo Gallery