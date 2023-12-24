Delivering Equipment The 66th Transportation Company, 39th Transportation Battalion transports cargo in support of Ukraine from a location in Germany, Sept. 8, 2022. The 66th Transportation Company’s support, while working with NATO partners, ensured Ukrainian soldiers received the equipment and ammunition designated to them and demonstrates the U.S. commitment to this operation and to NATO partners. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.19 MB) Tags: Army, European Command, NATO, Partnerships, Ukraine Response Photo By: Army 1st Lt. Alexander Harrell VIRIN: 220908-A-VS028-001.JPG Photo Gallery