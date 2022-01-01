An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two uniformed service members play with a young girl pierside next to a large ship.

Play Time

Marines play with a Ukrainian girl during a tour of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge while on a scheduled port visit in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 8, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

