Drivers Training Soldiers assigned to the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery conducted driver’s training for Alpha Battery to license operators on the Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense system in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 30, 2022. Training ensures that soldiers maintain the highest levels of readiness and the ability to defend NATO allies and other partner nations. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.07 MB) Tags: Army, European Command, NATO, Partnerships, Ukraine Response Photo By: Army 2nd Lt. Erin McCarthy VIRIN: 220830-A-EM473-758.JPG Photo Gallery