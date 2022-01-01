An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A kneeling uniformed service member plays with a young girl on a pier with a ship in the background.

Play Time

Marine Corps Sgt. Samantha Smego, assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, interacts with a young Ukrainian girl during a ship tour aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge while on a scheduled port visit in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 8, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, with the embarked 22nd MEU, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 and employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

