Funeral Formation Flyover

The Thunderbirds, the Air Force's flight demonstration squadron, perform a double missing man formation flyover during a funeral service for Air Force Maj. Gen. Cuthbert Pattillo and Lt. Gen. Charles Pattillo at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Sept. 14, 2022. The twin brothers had long careers in the Air Force, serving in World War II, the Vietnam and Korean Wars as well as being instrumental in forming the Thunderbirds.