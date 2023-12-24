An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Navy officer conducts a dental exam on a young boy.

Open Wide

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Hershey conducts a dental examination at a clinic in Honiara, Solomon Islands, during Pacific Partnership, Aug. 31, 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.

