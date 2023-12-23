An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier stands on the body of a tank and talks to the two soldiers operating the vehicle.

Joint Training

An Army paratrooper coordinates with Italian soldiers to occupy a target area during Exercise Saber Junction 22 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 13, 2022. The exercise, which runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 20, assesses soldier readiness in the execution of unified land operations, promoting interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S., allied and partner nations.

Photo Gallery