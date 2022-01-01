Logistical Link An improved Navy lighterage system craft connects to the offloading ramp of a Military Sealift Command ship during joint logistics over-the-shore, or JLOTS, training in waters off Virginia, Aug. 4, 2022. JLOTS is a capability the Defense Department uses when it needs to deliver military vehicles and supplies to shoreside locations that do not have traditional port infrastructure. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.57 MB) Tags: equipment, training, navy Photo By: Navy Chief Petty Officer Justin Wahl VIRIN: 220804-N-N0835-1001Y.JPG Photo Gallery