Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

One soldier holds and wraps concertina wire while another soldier looks on.

Creating Obstacles

Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment build obstacles with concertina wire along a route at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center during Exercise Saber Junction 22 in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 14, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

