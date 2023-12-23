An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two soldiers stand inside of a tank in a grass field.

Platoon Exercise

An Army M1A2 Abrams main battle tank assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division prepares for a platoon live-fire exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Aug. 17, 2022. The 3/4 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe.

Photo Gallery