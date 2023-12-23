Platoon Exercise

An Army M1A2 Abrams main battle tank assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division prepares for a platoon live-fire exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Aug. 17, 2022. The 3/4 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe.