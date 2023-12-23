Saber Junction

Army Spc. Jacob Luce, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team- Airborne, unhooks an M119 105 mm howitzer after an airborne drop during Exercise Saber Junction 22 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 8, 2022. The exercise assesses soldier readiness in the execution of operations in a joint environment and promotes interoperability with allied and partner nations.