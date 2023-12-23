Airman Salute

An Air Force crew chief assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron salutes apilot in an F-22 Raptor as it taxis for takeoff to forward deploy and integrate with the Royal Norwegian Air Force in Lask, Poland, Sept. 14, 2022. The 90th EFS is in Norway to execute agile combat employment alongside allies and partners, to enhancing partner force interoperability and increasing domain awareness.