Colorful Cockpit Air Force 1st Lt. Zach McDermott, a pilot assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, conducts preflight checks on an WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 22, 2022. The squadron deployed to support atmospheric data collection efforts in Hurricane Fiona and the suspect area near the Lesser Antilles.