An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A uniformed service member covers a plane part.

Aircraft Check

Air Force Airman 1st Class Lynmarie Mateo, assigned to 555th Fighter Generation Squadron, 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, covers an F-16 Fighting Falcon pitot tube during post-flight checks at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom, Aug. 30, 2022. The 31st FW along with other NATO allied and partner air forces are scheduled to participate in Cobra Warrior 2022.

Photo Gallery