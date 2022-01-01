Air Drop Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team - Airborne air drop an M119 105 mm howitzer during Exercise Saber Junction 22 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 8, 2022. The exercise assesses soldier readiness in the execution of operations in a joint environment and promotes interoperability with allied and partner nations. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.54 MB) Tags: Army, European Command, NATO, Partnerships, Ukraine Response Photo By: Army Spc. Micah Wilson VIRIN: 220908-A-PR716-1002.JPG Photo Gallery