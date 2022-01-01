Flying UAV

Marines assigned to the Mobile Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, work with their counterparts aboard a Swedish fast patrol craft to deploy an RQ-20 Puma tactical unmanned aerial system during Exercise Archipelago Endeavor 2022 at Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 15, 2022.The UAV works in tandem with the SIMRAD navigation/surveillance radar, top right, to provide a positive identification of threat vessels.