Flying UAV Marines assigned to the Mobile Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, work with their counterparts aboard a Swedish fast patrol craft to deploy an RQ-20 Puma tactical unmanned aerial system during Exercise Archipelago Endeavor 2022 at Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 15, 2022.The UAV works in tandem with the SIMRAD navigation/surveillance radar, top right, to provide a positive identification of threat vessels.