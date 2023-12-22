An official website of the United States Government 
A line of people stand inside the hangar bay of a ship and look at another ship sailing at their side.

Combined Operations

The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and the guided missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf sail with an Italian navy destroyer ITS Caio Duilio during operations in the Adriatic Sea, Sept. 19, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

