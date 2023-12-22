Combined Operations

The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and the guided missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf sail with an Italian navy destroyer ITS Caio Duilio during operations in the Adriatic Sea, Sept. 19, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.