Vehicle Wash

Marine Corps vehicles assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit line up for an agricultural washdown outside the amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington during a scheduled port visit to Klaipeda, Lithuania, Sept. 15, 2022. The Arlington, part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd MEU, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 and employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.