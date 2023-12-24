Liberty Promise Arrival The commercial cargo vessel Liberty Promise arrives at the Port of Koper carrying approximately 800 equipment items belonging to the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division in Koper, Slovenia, Oct. 9, 2022. Elements of the 101st Airborne Division from Fort Campbell, Ky., are deploying to support European and NATO allies. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.19 MB) Tags: Army, nato, Ukraine Response Photo By: Jeff Jurgensen, Army VIRIN: 221009-A-UV586-605.JPG Photo Gallery