Two small boats float alongside a large cargo vessel.

Liberty Promise Arrival

The commercial cargo vessel Liberty Promise arrives at the Port of Koper carrying approximately 800 equipment items belonging to the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division in Koper, Slovenia, Oct. 9, 2022. Elements of the 101st Airborne Division from Fort Campbell, Ky., are deploying to support European and NATO allies.

