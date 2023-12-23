Engine Maintenance

An airman assigned to the 23rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintains the engine of a B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Royal Air Force Fairford, U.K., Sept. 21, 2022. Dozens of airmen supported the bomber task force mission, which aims to assure allies and partners, strengthen interoperability, and deter adversaries through demonstrating readiness and lethality.