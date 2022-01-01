Night Directions Air Force Airman 1st Class Guy Smith prepares to marshal an F-22 Raptor for takeoff to conduct a night training flight at Lask Air Base, Poland, Sept. 27, 2022. Night training operations are essential for ensuring readiness and help to maintain 24/7 operations in support of the NATO Air Shielding mission. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.02 MB) Tags: NATO, Air Force, Ukraine Response Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall VIRIN: 220927-F-ED762-3684.JPG Photo Gallery