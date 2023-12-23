An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two service members hold and inspect a small drone while standing in a field.

Raven Assembly

Soldiers assigned to the Palehorse Troop, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment learn to assemble an RQ-11 Raven unmanned aircraft system during training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany, Oct. 13, 2022. The regiment provides the command with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to assure allies, deter adversaries and defend the NATO alliance.

Photo Gallery