Smoky Walk

Army Spc. Nicholas C. Godwin, left, and Pvt. Korben L. Hunter, both infantrymen assigned to the Cutthroat Company, 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, clear a bunker during a platoon live-fire exercise at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Oct. 13, 2022. The brigade is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.