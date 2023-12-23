System Savvy

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Matthews, assigned to the USS Ramage, loads the ship’s aft Phalanx close-in weapons system mount prior to a live-fire exercise as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 13, 2022. The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is on its inaugural deployment conducting training and operations alongside NATO allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict free Atlantic region.