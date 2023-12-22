An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A man launches a drone.

Drone Launch

Tom Spencer, a remote sensing program manager/project engineer for the Jacksonville District of the Army Corps of Engineers, launches a drone to capture storm damage assessments for Operation Blue Roof near North Port, Fla., Oct. 16, 2022. The Corps of Engineers is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Florida Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in areas to include temporary blue roof, infrastructure assessments and debris.

Photo Gallery