Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman holding wands signals toward a military vehicle and an aircraft.

Night Directions

An Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing loads an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System into an MC-130J Commando II aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 26, 2022. The system will support the Latvia-hosted Exercise NAMEJS 2022. The rapid and joint development of multidomain, long-range precision fire capabilities in Europe is evidence of the strong and unremitting U.S. commitment to NATO allies and partner nations in the region.

