Soldiers assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment point out direction during a training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr obstacle course in Germany, Oct. 18, 2022. The regiment provides V Corps with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to assure allies, deter adversaries and, when ordered, defend the NATO alliance.