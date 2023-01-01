Directions and Instructions

Soldiers assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment point out direction during a training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr obstacle course in Germany, Oct. 18, 2022. The regiment provides V Corps with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to assure allies, deter adversaries and, when ordered, defend the NATO alliance.