Pumpkin Painters Air Force Airman 1st Class Jada Burgess and her son paint pumpkins during a ‘Hearts Apart’ event at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Oct. 19, 2022. The program provides families on base with social activities that allow them to come together, build friendships and ease the strain of separation from their loved ones. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.71 MB) Tags: military children, air force, military families Photo By: Todd Maki, Air Force VIRIN: 221019-F-TG847-530.JPG Photo Gallery