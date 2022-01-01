Ship Inspection Coast Guardsmen inspect the Tuvalu-flagged motor vessel Kenyo during a state control exam in the Port of Guam, Oct. 20, 2022. This was the Kenyo’s first visit to a U.S. port meaning it must be assessed prior to departure to verify the ship's condition and equipment comply with domestic and international security, safety, and environmental standards. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.38 MB) Tags: coast guard Photo By: Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir VIRIN: 221020-G-IA651-475A.JPG Photo Gallery