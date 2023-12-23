An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers fire weapons during an exercise.

Covering Fire

Soldiers assigned to Chaos Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division, provide covering fire for advancing units during the Bull Run live fire exercise in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Nov. 23, 2022. The 3-1 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.

Photo Gallery