Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers watch two helicopters fly above them.

Chopper Flyover

Soldiers watch two Polish Mi-24 helicopters fly overhead during the Bull Run live-fire exercise in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Nov. 17, 2022. The troops are working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.

