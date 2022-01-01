Chopper Flyover Soldiers watch two Polish Mi-24 helicopters fly overhead during the Bull Run live-fire exercise in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Nov. 17, 2022. The troops are working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.94 MB) Tags: Army, NATO, Ukraine Response, bull run Photo By: Army Sgt. Gavin Ching, Army National Guard VIRIN: 221117-Z-JC891-1112.JPG Photo Gallery