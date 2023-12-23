Doggy Decon Marines assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force simulated scanning for nuclear contamination on a dog during Vista Forge in Atlanta, Nov. 2, 2022. Vista Forge was part of a joint exercise series focusing on the response and recovery roles of local, state and federal agencies. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.83 MB) Tags: training, marine corps, dogs, vista forge 22 Photo By: Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford VIRIN: 221102-M-PO745-1191Y.JPG Photo Gallery