Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine in full protective gear waves a hand-held device over a dog outside a tent.

Doggy Decon

Marines assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force simulated scanning for nuclear contamination on a dog during Vista Forge in Atlanta, Nov. 2, 2022. Vista Forge was part of a joint exercise series focusing on the response and recovery roles of local, state and federal agencies.

