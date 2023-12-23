Boat Drill Marine Corps Cpl. Jordan Buisch, center, participates in a boat drill competition with Indonesian marines during Keris Marine Exercise 23 in Lampung, Indonesia, Nov. 17, 2022. The bilateral exercise focused on promoting military interoperability, maritime domain awareness, strengthening relationships and expanding capabilities among participating forces. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.67 MB) Tags: Marine Corps Photo By: Marine Corps Sgt. Jailine AliceaSantiago VIRIN: 221117-M-KJ825-1173B.JPG Photo Gallery