Parading the Colors Attendees watch as sailors assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush parade the colors aboard the aircraft carrier during an event honoring the U.S.-Italy relationship for military and civilian leaders in Naples, Italy, Nov. 29, 2022. The ship is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (4.23 MB) Tags: navy, partnerships, italy Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Wagner VIRIN: 221129-N-MW880-1166A.JPG Photo Gallery