Two jets fly in cloud-dotted sky, one with the U.S. flag displayed in its cockpit and the other with the Dutch flag.

Partner Pride

An Air Force F-16 pilot, left, flies with a Dutch air force instructor pilot in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 2, 2022. As part of Foreign Exchange Officer program, the Dutch pilot flew with the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships with NATO allies.

