Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor engages with a kangaroo as fellow sailors watch.

Kangaroo Kiss

Sailors assigned to the USS Mississippi volunteer during a community outreach event at a wildlife rehabilitation and rescue center in Bibra Lake, Australia, Dec. 2, 2022. The ship visited Royal Australian Navy HMAS Stirling Naval Base to enhance interoperability, communication and strengthen relationships among like-minded nations.

