Kangaroo Kiss Sailors assigned to the USS Mississippi volunteer during a community outreach event at a wildlife rehabilitation and rescue center in Bibra Lake, Australia, Dec. 2, 2022. The ship visited Royal Australian Navy HMAS Stirling Naval Base to enhance interoperability, communication and strengthen relationships among like-minded nations. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.87 MB) Tags: navy, australia Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. John Hall VIRIN: 221202-M-AS595-1574M.JPG Photo Gallery