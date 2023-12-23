System Upgrade

Marine Corps Cpl. Evelyn Rodriguez, a telephone systems and personal computer technician assigned to Communications Company, Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, installs communications equipment on a Bandvagn 206 tracked vehicle in Setermoen, Norway, Dec. 4, 2022. This communications upgrade enables U.S. forces to better communicate during operations and exercises and sets the groundwork for advanced communications capability with NATO allies.