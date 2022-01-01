Fixer-Uppers

Marine Corps Cpl. Daniel Coleman and Navy Ensign Emily Speckman paint walls at a community relations event during the Continuing Promise 2022 mission in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Dec. 4, 2022. The service members are assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort which is supporting Continuing Promise with free medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America.